MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 September 2025

Aarush Dey to play young sleuth in Hoichoi’s ‘Chhoto Byomkesh’; trailer out

Set to premiere on Hoichoi on September 24, the series also stars Priyanka Sarkar, Padmanabha Dasgupta, Riddhiman Banerjee and Suprabhat Das

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.09.25, 02:45 PM
A still from ‘Chhoto Byomkesh’ traile

A still from ‘Chhoto Byomkesh’ traile YouTube

Child actor Aarush Dey essays the role of young Byomkesh, a curious and observant boy, in the trailer of Horlicks Chhoto Byomkesh, released by Hoichoi on Tuesday.

The one-minute-57-second-long video follows young Byomkesh as he uncovers mysteries in mundane incidents, noticing details that others overlook. From missing lunchboxes to strange sounds in the classroom, nothing escapes his attention. His journey as a truth-seeker is really put to test when an actual crime takes place during Durga Puja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Horlicks Chhoto Byomkesh features Priyanka Sarkar as Byomkesh’s mother Sulochona, Padmanabha Dasgupta as his father Sayandeep. Riddhiman Banerjee plays Byomkesh’s friend Ajit. Suprabhat Das takes on the role of Rathin Sir, Byomkesh’s teacher.

Set to premiere on Hoichoi on September 24, the series is billed as the first portrayal of the eminent fictional detective’s childhood.

“Byomkesh has been a beloved character for Bengalis across all ages. We’re really excited to bring a fresh, reimagined version of this iconic detective to our audience,” said Mr Vishnu Mohta, Hoichoi co-founder, in a statement.

“Byomkesh is a cultural icon in West Bengal and we celebrate that legacy through this engaging initiative,” said Rajneet Kohli, Executive Director, Foods, Hindustan Unilever Limited, in a statement.

RELATED TOPICS

Byomkesh Hoichoi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

At 5.6mm, ultra-slim iPhone Air set to arrive in India — but there's no room for your SIM

Apple’s slimmest iPhone yet goes fully digital but questions remain whether Indians will make the big switch to eSIMs
In this screengrab from a video posted on Sept. 17, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of the PM MITRA Park and foundation stone laying ceremony of development works, in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.
Quote left Quote right

Whatever you buy, it should be made in our country. It should carry the fragrance of Indian soil

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT