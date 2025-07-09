Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ crosses Rs 150-crore mark in India

Aamir Khan’s big screen comeback Sitaare Zameen Par has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark in India on the 19th day of its theatrical run, trade figures show.

Sitaare Zameen Par has collected Rs 151.90 crore nett in India so far. The R.S. Prasanna directorial is the fourth Hindi film of 2025 to cross the Rs 100-crore mark, after Chhaava, Housefull 5 and Raid 2.

After a modest opening on June 20, Sitaare Zameen Par saw a significant jump in box-office collections. The first week earned Rs 88.9 crore nett in India in the first week. The second week brought in another Rs 46.5 crore nett.

The collections dropped in the third week, with the arrival of new releases like Metro… In Dino and Jurassic World: Rebirth. The film earned Rs 2.4 crore nett on third Friday, followed by Rs 10.9 crore nett over the third weekend. The third Monday and Tuesday added another Rs 3.2 crore nett to the earnings.

Billed as a spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, the new film follows the story of Gulshan (played by Aamir), a temperamental basketball coach sentenced to community service after a brush with the cops. He finds himself reluctantly coaching a team of neurodivergent individuals, only to be transformed by their resilience.

Genelia Deshmukh plays Sunita, Gulshan’s wife. The film also stars Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal. Sitaare Zameen Par also marks the acting debut for Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa and Naman Mishra.