Aamir Khan set to collaborate with Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for a ‘big-scale’ superhero film

Bollywood star Aamir Khan is set to collaborate with Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kangaraj for a superhero film, the former confirmed at a media interaction on Thursday.

“Lokesh and I are working on a film, it is a superhero film. It is a big-scale action film and it will start next year, second half,” Aamir told the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aamir Khan also dismissed rumours about a sequel to his 2014 film PK, clarifying that no such project is in development. Instead, the actor confirmed that he is reuniting with director Rajkumar Hirani for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke. This collaboration marks their third after 3 Idiots and PK.

Aamir also shared insights into his long-cherished dream project: an adaptation of the Indian epic Mahabharata. He described it as his most ambitious endeavour, one that he has envisioned for over 25 years.

While he refrained from divulging specific details, he emphasised the project's significance, stating that it might be the culmination of his cinematic journey.

When discussing potential sequels from his filmography, the 61-year-old actor mentioned 3 Idiots, Dil Chahta Hai, and Sarfarosh as strong candidates. He proposed exploring the mid-life experiences of the characters from Dil Chahta Hai, suggesting a narrative where the trio navigates therapy sessions, offering a fresh perspective on their journeys.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. Billed as a thematic sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, the film will hit the theatres on June 20.