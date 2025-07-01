Aamir Khan-led ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ becomes Genelia Deshmukh’s highest grossing Hindi film

Aamir Khan’s latest big-screen outing Sitaare Zameen Par has earned Rs 126.86 crore nett domestically since its June 20 release, becoming his co-star Genelia Deshmukh’s highest grossing Hindi film till date, according to latest trade reports.

Sitaare Zameen Par has crossed the lifetime collection of Genelia’s 2008 coming-of-age romantic comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, which earned Rs 55.36 crore nett in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned Rs 10.7 crore nett in India on Day 1. The film witnessed a significant box-office jump on Day 2, grossing Rs 20.20 crore nett domestically.

Sitaare Zameeen Par has since maintained a steady momentum at the box office and is set to cross the Rs-200 crore mark globally, as per a report by Sacnilk.

The R.S. Prasanna directorial is the fifth Hindi film of 2025 to cross the Rs 100-crore mark, after Chhaava, Housefull 5, Raid 2 and Sikandar.

Billed as a spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, the new film follows the story of Gulshan (played by Aamir), a temperamental basketball coach sentenced to community service after a brush with the cops. He finds himself reluctantly coaching a team of neurodivergent individuals, only to be transformed by their resilience.

Genelia Deshmukh plays Sunita, Gulshan’s wife, in the film. It also stars Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal. Sitaare Zameen Par marks the acting debut for Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa and Naman Mishra.

Vishnu Manchu’s mythological drama Kannappa, which hit theatres on June 27, has so far earned Rs 25.48 crore nett in India, according to Sacnilk. The Mukesh Kumar Singh directorial also stars Prabhas and Akshay Kumar in key roles.

On the other hand, Kajol-starrer Maa, which also hit theatres Friday, has earned Rs 20 crore nett domestically. Co-starring Ronit Bose Roy, Kherin Sharma, Indraneil Sengupta, the film opened to Rs 4.65 crore nett in India. Maa is directed by Vishal Furia.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt’s F1, directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski, raked in Rs 24.84 crore nett in India, since its June 27 release.