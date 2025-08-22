Aaishvary Thackeray deals with inner conflict in new song from ‘Nishaanchi’

Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray plays an emotionally conflicted character in new Nishaanchi song Neend Bhi Teri, dropped by Zee Music Company on Friday.

Thackeray plays a double role in the film, which marks his acting debut. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Nishaanchi follows the lives of identical twins — Babloo and Dabloo — who are in love with the same woman (played by Vedika Pinto).

The two-minute-44-second-long song video shows Thackeray’s Dabloo struggling emotionally as he develops feelings for his brother’s lover. Neend Bhi Teri is sung, composed and written by Manan Bhardwaj.

Speaking about his experience composing Neend Bhi Teri, Manan Bhardwaj said, “I wanted Neend Bhi Teri to carry the weight of emotions that words often fail to express — the silences, the longing, the hesitation. That is also the soul of Nishaanchi. By singing it myself, I could pour that raw honesty into the melody, so that when audiences hear it, they don’t just listen to a song — they live a part of the film’s journey with me.”

The official logline of Nishaanchi on IMDb reads, “Twin brothers, identical looks but different values, face brotherhood, betrayal, love, and redemption. Their paths weave through crime into a deeper story about human nature.”

Earlier this month, the makers dropped a teaser for the film, also starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Kamaal Ajeeb and Kumud Mishra as Ambika Chacha.

Nishaanchi is set to hit theatres on September 19.

The film is backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films.