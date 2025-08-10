‘Mayasabha’: Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao’s rivalry gets a thumbs up from X users

Sony LIV’s Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans, a Telugu-language political thriller series, has received positive response from netizens, with many fans praising the on-screen chemistry between Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao.

The nine-episode series follows two important political figures — Kakarla Krishnama Naidu (Aadhi Pinisetty) and MS Rami Reddy (Chaitanya Rao) — whose friendship gradually turns into a fierce rivalry. The series also explores themes of betrayal, shifting loyalties and power play.

Heaping praise for the compelling storyline of Mayasabha, one X user wrote, “#Mayasabha is a solid mix of drama, suspense, and emotions — Power-packed performances, gripping storyline, and intense moments that keep you hooked till the very end”.

Another X user applauded the exceptional on-screen chemistry between Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao. “I like @AadhiOfficial for a long time. But, after seeing #Mayasabha, in addition to him, @IamChaitanyarao also added to my favourites list. No one Could Replace this Pair in the Mayasabha. I'm gonna watch the series again for this PAIR of TITANS,” reads a post on X.

One more user praised directors Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar for creating a gripping narrative. “Devakatta did his best from a directional POV. Seems like he altered the real story to win over his people. Great build-up for the upcoming seasons,” they wrote.

Fans also can’t stop raving about actress Divya Dutta’s performance as Madam in Mayasabha. Sharing a clip of the actress, one X user wrote, “From Rayalaseema factionism to Delhi’s political games, it’s all here. Divya Dutta as ‘Madam’ is just a chef’s kiss.”

However, some viewers on X also criticised the intro track, which was AI-generated. “Hey @devakatta, just started watching #Mayasabha. The production qualities are superb in every aspect. But having taken such care in every place, WHY did you use AI for the title intro? Disappointing to have to skip the intro when it should be a motivating factor,” reads one post on X.

“The usage of AI in the series intro Mayasabha was so blatant, obvious and cheap, the Indian cinema stopped to a new low. They're not even hiding it. Are the producers lacking so much in funds that they couldn't pay a real artist? Took me out of immersion. An artist such as you should know better. @devakatta,” another viewer complained.

Mayasabha boasts a star-studded cast that includes Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar, Nassar, Tanya Ravichandran, Ravindra Vijay, and Shatru.

Produced by Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni and Sree Harsha under the banner Hitmen & Proodos Productions LLP, the series fictionalises the real-life political rivalry between former Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers N. Chandrababu Naidu and the late Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.