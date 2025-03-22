A joyous tribute to spring and love

Windows Productions recently launched the first song from their highly anticipated film Aamar Boss, titled Bawshonto dekeche amake, a beautiful, heartwarming ode to youth, renewal, and the joy of spring. The launch event was held at Soul — The Sky Lounge, setting the tone for the celebration with a lively Holi-themed party. Guests were treated to mouth-watering kebabs, crispy jalebis, and rabri, creating an atmosphere full of warmth, energy, and festive cheer.

The song, featuring a captivating melody and lyrics that echo timeless emotions, captures the essence of spring — a season full of hope, vitality, and new beginnings. This enchanting track is a collaboration between Anupam Roy and Prashmita Paul, who are also celebrating their first film collaboration since their marriage, adding a personal touch to the heartfelt creation.

The music video for Bawshonto dekeche amake is a visual delight, featuring an ensemble cast led by Rakhee, alongside Shruti Das, Sauraseni Maitra, Avery Singha Roy, Aishwarya Sen, Uma Banerjee, Kanchan Mallick, and Gourab Chatterjee. Their collective performances perfectly complement the song’s vibrant energy and poetic visuals.

Filmmakers Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee expressed their immense gratitude towards the cast, crew, and fans for their unwavering support. "We are overwhelmed by the love and appreciation our audience has shown, and the girls did an amazing job," said the duo. "Shooting this song was an unforgettable experience, and we are thankful to everyone involved for bringing their best to the project."

With its infectious melody and joyful spirit, the song has already struck a chord with audiences, generating excitement for the upcoming release of Aamar Boss. This film, much like its debut track, promises to be a heartfelt celebration of life, youth, and the magic of new beginnings.