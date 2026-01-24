A cigar-chomping Jason Momoa makes dashing entry on a motorcycle as Lobo from ‘Supergirl’

Jason Momoa makes a dashing entry as punk rock anti-hero Lobo with a cigar clenched between his teeth in his first-look video for the upcoming DCU film Supergirl, dropped by James Gunn on Saturday.

“Finally,” wrote Gunn alongside the video on Instagram.

In the playful behind-the-scenes clip, Momoa steps out of his trailer on the sets of Supergirl. When Gunn prompts him for a reaction about taking on the role of Lobo, Momoa doesn’t bother with a long answer. Instead, he hops into his car and delivers a single word: “Finally,” with his trademark laugh.

The video then teases a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpse of Lobo in full swagger, roaring in on his iconic motorcycle while chomping on a cigar, bursting through flames and cackling away.

Momoa last appeared in A Minecraft Movie, also starring Jack Black.

Directed by Craig Gillespie and produced by DC Studios, the upcoming film adaptation of Tom King’s acclaimed comic book series will release this year.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow stars Milly Alcock as Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El/Supergirl. While Matthias Schoenaerts will play the villain Krem of the Yellow Hill, Eve Ridley will portray Ruthye Marye Knoll. However, plot details of the film are kept under wraps.

Created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, Lobo made his debut in Omega Men #3 (1983) as one of the most eccentric antiheroes who enjoys chaos in the DC universe. The Czarian antihero, who was originally imagined as a satirical take on the violent characters in 1980s films, quickly turned into a fan-favourite due to his brute force, dark humour and superhuman strength.

Momoa’s recent Aquaman films have grossed more than USD 1.5 billion worldwide. He is set to star in the comedy-action film Animal Friends, which also features Ryan Reynolds. He will also appear in Fast X: Part 2, the Apple miniseries Chief of War and the buddy cop film The Wrecking Crew alongside Dave Bautista.