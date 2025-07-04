‘Battle of Galwan’ first-look teaser: A bloodied Salman Khan looks fierce in army uniform

Bollywood star Salman Khan plays a fearless Indian Army officer in Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, the first-look teaser of which was dropped on Friday.

Battle of Galwan will follow the clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Sino-Indian border in 2020. According to the teaser video, the storyline revolves around “a battle fought 15,000 feet above sea level”.

The film also stars Chitrangda Singh in a key role, marking her first on-screen collaboration with Salman. Himesh Reshammiya is expected to score music for the film.

According to media reports, the film will go on floors this month. Salman has already begun low-oxygen training to prepare for the shoot at high altitude.

On Thursday, the actor shared a cryptic post to tease the upcoming film on social media. He dropped a photo of himself with an out-of-focus poster appearing in the background. This caused fans to wonder if Salman might have offered a glimpse of the upcoming war drama.

Last month, Salman shared a photo flaunting his new hairstyle. Fans speculated that Salman got the new haircut for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan.

Salman last starred in A.R. Murugadoss’s Sikandar opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The actioner, bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, collected Rs 110 crore nett in India and Rs 184.6 crore gross worldwide, as per trade figures.

The actor recently appeared in the third season of the Kapil Sharma-hosted comedy chat show The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premiered on Netflix on June 21.

During the show, Salman opened up about his struggle with brain aneurysm. He also said his iconic Tere Naam hairstyle was inspired by former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.