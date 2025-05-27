5 Discovery+ shows that make learning fun for kids this summer

A variety of educational content, with entertaining twists, have dropped on streaming platform Discovery+ to cater to students during summer vacations. From gripping shows on history to science documentaries, these five educational programs on Discovery+ are sure to make learning fun.

The Birth of an Empire: East India Company

This show is a historical deep dive into how a modest British trading company grew into a colonial superpower. Through expert commentary and dramatic storytelling, the show reveals the political manoeuvring, military force, and ambition that built and eventually led to the collapse of the East India Company.

Ancient Empires: Cleopatra

Step into the world of Egypt’s most iconic queen in this gripping docudrama that unravels the story of Cleopatra like never before. Combining cinematic storytelling with expert insights, the series traces her political genius, complex alliances, and the events that made her a legendary figure of power, intrigue, and seduction.

Impossible Engineering

This documentary series explores the science and innovation behind the world’s most mind-blowing engineering marvels. Each episode dissects how modern-day mega-projects are made possible through groundbreaking technologies and the historical breakthroughs that paved the way.

How Its Made

Ever wondered how every day items are manufactured? This show takes viewers behind the scenes to explore the fascinating processes involved in creating products like aluminium foil, contact lenses, and more. It's a captivating look at the intricacies of production and design

How the Universe Works

This documentary series offers a comprehensive guide to the cosmos, explaining everything, right from the Big Bang to the formation of galaxies, stars, planets, and moons. With expert interviews and stunning CGI, it unravels the mysteries of the universe in an accessible and engaging manner