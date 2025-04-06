Before 'Indian Idol 15' grand finale, 19-year old Sneha Shankar bags contract with T-Series

As Indian Idol Season 15 gears up for its much-anticipated grand finale, one young contestant has already struck gold. Sneha Shankar, the 19-year-old powerhouse performer from a musical lineage, has been offered a contract with T-Series — India’s biggest music label.

On Saturday’s episode of the show, Bhushan Kumar, managing director of T-Series, appeared via video call to interact with the finalists. While he had words of encouragement for all, it was Sneha who received a career-defining opportunity.

“Special mention to Sneha Shankar. You sang with heart this season, and I remember all your performances,” Kumar said during the call.

“You sang songs of so many legends in this industry. As a reward for your passion, dedication, and hard work, I want to offer you a contract with T-Series. Welcome to the T-Series family,” Kumar added.

Sneha, daughter of acclaimed musician Ram Shankar, has consistently won hearts throughout the season with her soulful singing and emotive stage presence. Her renditions of classics like Zindagi Mein Koi Kabhi, Aaj Ibadat, and Yaad Piya Ki Aaye earned her standing ovations.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan and judged by the formidable trio of Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah and Vishal Dadlani, Indian Idol 15 airs on Sony TV. The season, which began in October 2024, is now down to its final five contenders: Manasi Ghosh, Subhajit Chakraborty, Sneha Shankar, Chaitanya Devadhe and Priyangshu Dutta.

Anirudh Suswaram from Andhra Pradesh was eliminated at the sixth position on the latest episode, which featured Raveena Tandon and Mika as special guests.