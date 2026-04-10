Jalpaiguri: Clash breaks out between TMC, BJP during poll campaign in Dhupguri

The Dhupguri Assembly constituency in Jalpaiguri saw heightened tensions between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers on Wednesday evening.

Local Trinamool leaders alleged that a BJP worker, Shibnath Roy, obstructed the women party workers campaigning in the Paschim Magurmari area of the Assembly seat. Upon hearing the news, Iliyas Ali, the president of the Trinamool's SC and OBC cell in Dhupguri block, reached the spot.

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An argument broke out between Ali and Roy.

The situation turned tense, with more BJP workers joining Roy. Trinamool leaders alleged that BJP workers attacked Ali with sharp weapons, leaving him seriously injured. He was hospitalised.

Dhupguri police, led by the officer-in-charge, rushed to the spot along with central forces.

Later on Wednesday, Ali’s wife lodged a police complaint against BJP worker Roy.

In reply, BJP workers led by Dhupguri candidate Naresh Chandra Roy, launched a demonstration at night. The protesters sat in front of the police station, alleging Trinamool workers had attacked Shibnath Roy. They claimed that BJP workers had been repeatedly targeted by Trinamool-backed goons and accused cops of inaction in such cases.

A heated argument broke out between BJP leaders and cops, with the BJP candidate warning them of consequences if action was not taken.

The OC controlled the situation, but BJP leaders warned that if Ali was not arrested by Thursday, they would call for a Dhupguri shutdown.

Trinamool leaders dismissed the charges against Ali and other party workers.

“If the police fail to act against BJP workers, we will launch a movement,” said a Trinamool leader.