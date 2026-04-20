TMC sabotaged women’s bill, says Modi; Didi throws delimitation charge back at him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bankura’s Bishnupur on Sunday for his first rally in Bengal since the women’s reservation Bill failed to muster the necessary numbers in Parliament, and tore into Trinamool Congress, accusing the party of betraying women, which set the tone for his day.

Modi tried painting chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s party as an establishment terrified of the change that female empowerment would bring to Bengal. “Modi tried to ensure that reservation for women comes into effect from 2029 and made sincere efforts to implement the law. But Trinamool did not want women of Bengal to become MLAs and MPs in large numbers because they could then challenge the Maha Jungle Raj. So Trinamool, joining hands with Congress, hatched a conspiracy and blocked the rule that sought to reserve 33 per cent seats for women,” he declared.

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He persisted with this offensive across Purulia, Jhargram and West Midnapore.

“The BJP’s identity is intrinsically one with women empowerment, their safety. This is why women from across the country bless the BJP,” he claimed.

“We want more women to enter politics. But Bengal saw once again how TMC betrayed sisters and daughters,” added Modi.

In Purulia, he doubled down. “There was a debate over the women’s reservation bill in Parliament. But unfortunately, Trinamool did not want more women to win and go to the Assembly as MLAs. If that happened, these women would raise their voices for their rights. That is why Trinamool opposed the reservation,” he claimed. “For this crime, you should punish Trinamool in the Assembly poll.”

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Modi also labelled Trinamool as anti-tribal.

“The anti-tribal Trinamool insulted President Droupadi Murmu. Both the Trinamool and the Congress are anti-tribal. That is why they fielded a candidate against her in the Presidential election,” he alleged in Jhargram.

Modi outlined a blueprint for a “double-engine” government in Bengal and warned Trinamool-sponsored syndicates of the law’s reach after the May 4 results.

Modi said he usually does not forecast results, but having felt Bengal’s pulse this time, he was sure the BJP would get a decisive majority. “This time, it is about saving the very identity of Bengal. Now there is fear of Bengal losing its identity,” he claimed. “The TMC’s path is very dangerous. It wants to form a government of infiltrators, for infiltrators. A government to protect only the religion of infiltrators, the language of infiltrators, the customs of infiltrators....”

A brief halt for jhalmuri at College Mor in Jhargram offered a fleeting, curated respite for the Prime Minister from the high-voltage campaigning of the day. Modi paid the snack vendor ₹10, brushing aside the latter’s reluctance.