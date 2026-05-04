‘Scripted’ tag on attacks in 2 districts as fresh violence erupts before counting

Fresh incidents of post-poll violence surfaced at Noapara in North 24-Parganas and Canning in South 24-Parganas on Saturday night, posing a challenge for the Election Commission’s heightened security measures before Monday’s counting.

In Noapara, BJP leader Kundan Singh narrowly escaped an attempt on his life after scooter-borne assailants fired at least two rounds targeting his residence in Garulia early on Sunday.

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Singh, the general secretary of the BJP’s Barrackpore organisational district, said: “Clearly, I was the target. I have identified the goons as they are often seen with many local Trinamool leaders.”

BJP leaders, including party candidate and former MP Arjun Singh, also alleged that the attackers were linked to Trinamool. “It is a tactic to terrorise our party workers. But nothing will distract us ahead of the final round of the election process,” Singh said.

Trinamool Congress leaders dismissed the allegations. Party candidate from Noapara, Trinankur Bhattacharya, said: “I don’t know these goons. I have requested the police to arrest the culprits irrespective of their political affiliation and ensure their punishment.”

Another local Trinamool leader, Somnath Shyam, termed the firing a “scripted” incident by the BJP.

Police have arrested two criminals based on CCTV footage.

Further south, in Madhukhali village under Itkhola panchayat in the Canning West Assembly constituency, alleged Trinamool-linked goons attacked several BJP supporters on Saturday night with sticks and rods and ransacked their homes.

Local BJP leaders claimed that the attack was led by Trinamool leader Indrajit Sardar and his aides. Trinamool candidate Paresh Ram Das denied the charges.

Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya alleged a pattern of intimidation, saying: “Trinamool is trying to terrorise people. Our objective is to change Bengal’s vote culture.”