'One vote for any party other than Trinamool is a vote for BJP', says Abhishek at Murshidabad rally

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday addressed multiple election rallies in Murshidabad and Hooghly, framing the contest as a direct fight between the TMC and the BJP and urging voters to consolidate support behind his party.

At a rally in Farakka after a roadshow, Abhishek said, “One vote for any party other than the TMC is a vote for the BJP.” He added that the BJP was weakening the Congress, while the TMC was countering its influence at the ground level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in Murshidabad, he targeted the Congress and said the party had remained absent from public issues in recent years.

He said that, no MP or any representative of the grand old party stood by the people in the past two years to address their demands. He also referred to Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party and central agencies, linking them in his criticism of the BJP.

He said that the Congress, Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir and central agencies were the "three agencies of the BJP" that were active in the region.

Abhishek alleged attempts to remove names of poor and minority voters from electoral rolls and called on people across communities to reject division in politics.

“I urge people - Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians - not to be misled. Those trying to divide you must be given a befitting reply on polling day. If you want to defeat the BJP, the only way is to vote for the TMC,” he said.

Raising national issues, he referred to the women’s reservation bill and delimitation, alleging political intent behind the proposals.

About the BJP-led NDA failing to pass the Constitution amendment bill to give women quota in 2029 in Parliament, he alleged the Centre was trying to bring in the delimitation exercise "to divide our country.

"We will not allow any change to the Constitution by force," he said.

On the NRC exercise in Assam, Abhishek said both minorities and Hindus had been affected.

Claiming that "lakhs of minorities as well as Hindus were sent to detention camps in Assam through the NRC exercise", Abhishek said, "We had said in 2020 that NRC would not be allowed in Bengal, and we have stood by that. As long as Mamata Banerjee is here, people will not be forced to prove citizenship by standing in lines.”

He also raised concerns over river erosion in Murshidabad. Raising the issue of riverine erosion, he said, "The chief minister has written to the Centre to declare Ganga erosion a national disaster, but no steps have been taken."

Abhishek said the TMC would push for rehabilitation of erosion-hit families using unused land under the Farakka Barrage authorities.

“We will launch a movement in Farakka and Samserganj to ensure the unused land of the Farakka Barrage is made available for the rehabilitation of those who have lost homes. This is our commitment, our pledge,” he said.

He also announced financial assistance for affected families, stating that over Rs 100 crore would be allocated for relief efforts.

The TMC's Lok Sabha MP assured people of financial assistance of over Rs 100 crore for erosion-affected areas and noted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced funds for the purpose, but work has been initiated only to be delayed by "land-related issues."

"We will stand by every affected family," he said.

At another rally in Lalbagh Singhi High School ground, Abhishek challenged Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir and ISF leader Naushad Siddiqui over their security arrangements.

“The state will ensure your safety if needed," he said, while accusing them of maintaining a “tacit understanding” with the BJP. He also spoke about tourism in Murshidabad and Berhampore, warning that instability would hurt the local economy.

“These are historic regions with immense tourism potential. If the BJP gains ground, their objective will be to create unrest so that tourists turn away from Murshidabad," Abhishek said.

Outlining welfare promises, he referred to piped drinking water, doorstep health services, pensions, housing support and agriculture schemes, including cold storage expansion and income support for farmers.

At a separate rally in Pandua, Hooghly, Abhishek alleged irregularities in electoral roll revisions and criticised rising fertiliser prices, holding the Centre responsible for higher costs faced by farmers.