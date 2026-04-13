Odisha-cadre IPS officer appointed as police observer for Bengal polls by EC

The Election Commission (EC) appointed IPS officer Sarvana Vivek M as police observer for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, according to a notification.

Vivek, a 2015-batch IPS officer of the Odisha cadre, will oversee police related arrangements during the two-phase polls, said the notification issued on Sunday.

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"In exercise of the powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution of India and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Election Commission hereby appoints you as its Police Observer for the General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal, 2026," it said.

The officer will be on deputation to the EC during the period of his assignment and will function under its "control, superintendence and discipline", it added.

Vivek will be stationed at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Kolkata, and is required to submit inputs to the EC from time to time, in line with its directives, the notification said.

"The timeline of duty will start from the date of your appointment, and will end on the date of completion of the election," the notification said.

The appoint has come in the midst of a large-scale reshuffling of key police officers ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls. As many as 29 new officers have been posted as circle inspectors and OCs of police stations across Bengal.

Last week, the poll panel suspended the Alipore OC and additional OC following alleged security lapses and law and order trouble during BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s nomination filing roadshow in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah.

West Bengal will vote on April 23 and 29, and the counting will be held on May 4.