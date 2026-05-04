No violence: BJP tells workers ahead of Bengal election results

A day before the Bengal Assembly election results, the BJP on Sunday instructed the party’s district units not to indulge in violence against rival workers or leaders if it comes to power.

Samik Bhattacharya, the BJP state president, said every district unit of the party had been asked to send specific instructions to grassroots workers, BJP voters and even those who were victims of post-poll violence in 2021.

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“The party will come to power, and our duty is to change the political culture of violence in the state,” said Bhattacharya during a news meet at the party’s Salt Lake office. “That is why we have urged our leaders, workers and voters to refrain

from violence.”

Sources said that the BJP had inputs of likely violence in certain pockets, as those who were attacked by Trinamool in 2021 might try to

take revenge.

“We have requested party workers who faced the brunt of post-poll violence not to repeat what we had to bear. We request everyone, including mediapersons, to inform us if any such incident is reported,” Bhattacharya added.

A source said whether the party comes to power or not would be determined on Monday, but one thing should be clear — neither the current ruling party nor the Opposition should face

collateral damage.

Union home minister Amit Shah, who fielded his deputy Nityanand Rai in Bengal to keep tabs on post-poll developments, had already made his stance clear about ensuring no violence, whatever the result may be.

A BJP leader said that though the party is very confident of winning the Bengal election this time, it is also worried about the safety of its workers if it faces defeat.

“The post-poll violence in 2021 had broken the backbone of the party’s robust organisation on the ground. The party had to work hard for years to restore its organisational pyramid,” said a state BJP leader.

“So, it is the party’s duty to protect those workers who carried the party flag despite threats. Amit Shah ji also wants no party worker should be harmed this time,” he added.

A national BJP leader said that the BJP is completely against any violence and, most importantly, wants to show how the BJP model

brings change.

“If violence takes place after the election result, common people would say that there has been no change, especially in connection with political violence. We want to showcase an example of change from Day One,” said a BJP leader in Calcutta.

However, leaders in the districts said that although the party’s instruction against violence had reached the grassroots, it would be tough to convince workers, particularly those affected during the 2021 post-poll violence.

Since 2021, the BJP has highlighted the “brutal murders of over 50 party workers” after the last Assembly polls to showcase Bengal’s political situation. During the post-poll violence, hundreds of BJP workers were allegedly forced to flee their homes

for months.