Counting day schedule: Kolkata Police announces traffic restrictions and diversions

The city police have announced a host of traffic restrictions and diversions between 5am and 10pm around the strongroom centres for Monday, when the boxes containing EVMs will be opened for counting:

Restrictions on east-bound vehicles from Judges Court Road and the Alipore Road crossing

Restrictions on north-bound and south-bound vehicles from Judges Court Road and the Baker Road crossing

Entry of election vehicles for Hastings House Complex will be via Judges Court Road, while the exit will be via Alipore Road

North-bound vehicles along Alipore Road may be diverted from Chetla Central Road and the Alipore Road crossing

The auto stand near Vivekananda College will be relocated on the western flank of Diamond Harbour Road, close to Reliance Trends.

Auckland Road will remain a no-entry zone from both ends, except for the movement of election vehicles and justices’ vehicles.

All election vehicles may enter Auckland Road from the All India Radio side and exit through Strand Road.

Vehicular traffic will be closed along Strand Road from Auckland Road to the Kiran Shankar Roy Road crossing as and when considered necessary.

Lord Sinha Road may be closed for vehicular traffic as and when considered necessary, except for election and property line vehicles.

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Vehicular traffic on the following roads may be closed on May 4, except for property

line vehicles, as and when considered necessary by the traffic police:

Ballygunge Circular Road (between Ballygunge Phari and Gurusaday Road)

Ritchie Road

Sarat Bose Road (between Hazra Road and RowlandRow)

Beltala Road

Palit Street

Paddapukur Road

Lovelock Place

Chakraberia Road

Dover Road

Deodar Street

Lord Sinha Road

Parking will not be allowed on these roads on May 4:

JL Nehru Road (between Shakespeare Sarani and AJC Bose Road)

Camac Street (from Pretoria Extension to the Shakespeare Sarani crossing)

Along DH Road (from the Ekbalpore Road crossing to the Kidderpore Road crossing)

Strand Road

Ganga Sagar Mela Complex

Esplanade Row (West)

No parking

Only election vehicles will be allowed to park in the vicinity of the counting centres