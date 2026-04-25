MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 25 April 2026

BJP workers intercept SUV carrying additional EVMs in Malda; atmosphere turns tense

Residents gathered around the vehicle at Gholadanga in Gobindapur-Maheshpur panchayat, fearing an attempt was being made to replace the original EVMs

Our Correspondent Published 25.04.26, 09:09 AM
representational image

representational image File Picture

BJP supporters on Thursday night intercepted an SUV, claiming it was carrying two additional EVMs, along with the machines used for polling at booths 29 and 30 of the Habibpur Assembly constituency in Malda district.

Residents gathered around the vehicle at Gholadanga in Gobindapur-Maheshpur panchayat, fearing an attempt was being made to replace the original EVMs.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP candidate Joel Murmu rushed in and joined the protest. BJP workers alleged that only an election official was present in the SUV and no central security personnel were accompanying him.

Paramilitary forces and election officials arrived at the scene. The officials clarified that the additional machines were reserve EVMs, which are routinely kept on standby to replace any malfunctioning units during polling.

The situation was brought under control after the explanation, and the EVMs were later transported to the receiving centre under tight security arrangements.

RELATED TOPICS

Assembly Elections 2026 BJP SUV Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) Polling Booth
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Safe to say unsafe: Bengal among India's top four states in crimes against women

According to the last updated records of National Crime Records Bureau in 2023, Calcutta has the highest rate of conviction in crimes against women among the four metros
Narendra Modi campaigns in North 24-Parganas’ Panihati on Friday.
Quote left Quote right

We don’t want anarchy here; we want an academic environment at Jadavpur University

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT