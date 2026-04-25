BJP workers intercept SUV carrying additional EVMs in Malda; atmosphere turns tense

BJP supporters on Thursday night intercepted an SUV, claiming it was carrying two additional EVMs, along with the machines used for polling at booths 29 and 30 of the Habibpur Assembly constituency in Malda district.

Residents gathered around the vehicle at Gholadanga in Gobindapur-Maheshpur panchayat, fearing an attempt was being made to replace the original EVMs.

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BJP candidate Joel Murmu rushed in and joined the protest. BJP workers alleged that only an election official was present in the SUV and no central security personnel were accompanying him.

Paramilitary forces and election officials arrived at the scene. The officials clarified that the additional machines were reserve EVMs, which are routinely kept on standby to replace any malfunctioning units during polling.

The situation was brought under control after the explanation, and the EVMs were later transported to the receiving centre under tight security arrangements.