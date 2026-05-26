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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 26 May 2026

Zee Entertainment in talks to stream Fifa World Cup in India

The announcement comes after months of uncertainty over the India rights, with no broadcaster officially onboard despite the tournament being a few months away

Reuters, Our Web Desk Published 26.05.26, 08:40 PM
FIFA World Cup is displayed during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola at Nathan Phillips Square.

Fifa World Cup is displayed during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola at Nathan Phillips Square. Reuters picture

Zee ​Entertainment ‌is in ​talks ​with the Fédération ⁠Internationale ​de ​Football Association (FIFA) to ​stream ​the 2026 World ‌Cup ⁠in the country, ​the ​company ⁠said ​on ​Tuesday.

The announcement comes after months of uncertainty over the India rights, with no broadcaster officially onboard despite the tournament being a few months away.

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The 2026 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The uncertainty around the broadcast rights had also reached the courts earlier this month, when the Delhi High Court issued notices to the Centre and Prasar Bharati on a petition seeking directions to ensure the tournament remained accessible to viewers in India through public broadcasting platforms such as Doordarshan and DD Sports.

The 2026 edition will be the first FIFA World Cup to feature 48 teams and 104 matches. The previous edition in Qatar in 2022, won by the Argentina national football team led by Lionel Messi, was streamed in India on JioCinema and broadcast on Sports18.

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FIFA World Cup Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL)
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