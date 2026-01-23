MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Yamaha recalls over 3 lakh scooter units to fix faulty brake part

The replacement of the specific part will be carried out free of charge for all vehicles covered under this campaign, says the company

Reuters Published 23.01.26, 06:39 PM
Representational image

Representational image

Yamaha Motor on Friday said it is recalling over 3 lakh units RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter models to rectify a faulty brake part.

The company has initiated a voluntary recall campaign for 3,06,635 units of its 125cc scooter models manufactured between May 2, 2024, and September 3, 2025, effective immediately, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement.

"This voluntary recall has been initiated to address a potential concern wherein it has been identified that, under certain operating conditions, the front brake calliper exhibits limited function in select units of the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter models," it added.

The replacement of the specific part will be carried out free of charge for all vehicles covered under this campaign, the company stated.

