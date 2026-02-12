White House revises US India trade factsheet, drops pulses and softens pledge

The White House has quietly softened elements of its factsheet on the proposed US-India trade framework, dropping a reference to India opening up the domestic market for American pulses and recasting New Delhi’s touted $500 billion import pledge as a statement of intent rather than a firm commitment.

The revisions point to the sensitivity surrounding agricultural market access in India and underscore the fluid nature of negotiations as both sides seek to finalise terms without triggering domestic backlash, even as Washington had earlier portrayed the agreement as a significant opening for US farm exports.

The joint statement, issued by both countries on Friday, did not mention India eliminating or reducing tariffs on “certain pulses”, but the item was mentioned in the factsheet posted by the White House on its website on Monday, adding to the confusion about the opaque nature of the deal in the absence of a legally vetted agreement as yet.

India is the world’s largest consumer of pulses, accounting for more than a quarter of global demand, according to theUnited Nations. Farmer groups in the country — a major voting bloc — had raised concerns about a lack of clarity on the deal and concessions offered to the US.

However, both versions of the factsheet mention “additional products” – a broad sweep that could involve multiple items. “India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains, red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits and additional products,” the latest version said.

Intent not commitment

The latest version said, “India intends to buy more American products and purchase over $500 billion of US energy, information and communication technology, coal, and other products.”

In the previous version, which is no longer available on the website, it was mentioned that “India committed to buy more”. None of the versions mentions the onerous pressure to fulfil the buying commitment within a span of 5 years, which was mentioned in the joint statement.

Trade economists have flagged the perils of India agreeing to such a deal, which will be hard to fulfil and could spell disaster for its current account deficit if India sticks to its end of the bargain.

Digital deal

The latest version does not say that India ‘will remove its digital services tax’ or address ‘rules that prohibit the imposition of customs duties on electronic transmission.’ Instead, it cuts out the specifics: “India committed to negotiate a robust set of bilateral digital trade rules that address discriminatory or burdensome practices and other barriers to digital trade.”

Industry observers say the legal agreement, which is expected by March-end, is likely to put the changing dynamics to rest.