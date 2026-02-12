WealthApp Group deploys AI driven portfolio management tools to curb bias

WealthApp Group, a city-based wealth management platform, is stepping up its use of artificial intelligence (AI) to sharpen portfolio construction and investment decision-making in an increasingly competitive advisory market.

The firm has set up an in-house AI team to counter behavioural biases in fund selection and improve forward-looking outcomes for clients, even as it scales up its international business and product offerings.

“Technology remains central to the group’s strategy. In 2025, WealthApp constituted an internal AI team to evaluate client portfolios and enhance decision-making, supported by highly encouraging results from its annual client satisfaction survey,” co-founder and group CEO Anindya Paulchaudhuri said.

He said the AI framework is designed to address a long-standing challenge in wealth management — over-reliance on recent performance and market popularity in fund recommendations.

“Instead of extrapolating the past, WealthApp deploys AI-driven analytics combined with mean-reversion principles to identify funds and strategies with superior forward-looking potential,” he said.

Unlike traditional models that rely on headline returns or assets under management rankings, the system evaluates variables such as valuation dispersion, rolling return cycles and fund manager behaviour across market regimes, Paulchaudhuri explained.

The model also flags instances where excessive optimism or pessimism has distorted outcomes, helping clients enter strategies at more favourable points in the cycle.

The international business vertical of WealthApp has gained traction, generating over $1 million in new business through cross-border partnerships, foreign exchange solutions and global diversification strategies.

As of December 2025, the WealthApp group manages wealth for over 1,500 client families, reflecting a 40 per cent year-on-year growth over the last 12 years.

With opportunities emerging from India’s GIFT City, algorithm-based models and the new Structured Investment Funds, the firm remains focused on delivering transparent, research-driven and bespoke wealth solutions, founder Soumyajit Ghosh said.