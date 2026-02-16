How specialised investment funds fill the gap between mutual funds and AIFs

For years, Indian investors followed a simple grammar. You had mutual funds — simple, diversifiable, accessible to everyone with a few thousand rupees and a bit of patience. You had PMS (portfolio management services) and AIF (alternate investment fund) for the discerning few — custom-built, expensive, flexible and firmly reserved for the wealthy and well-advised. But between these two there sat a vast widening gap. Our regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), formally notified the SIF (specialised investment fund) framework in early 2025, positioning it between traditional mutual funds and alternative funds, with a minimum investment threshold of ₹10 lakh and far greater portfolio flexibility than standard schemes. But to understand SIFs, it helps to first understand why they exist now — and why they are not designed for mass adoption.

Why invent now?

Over the last decade, Indian markets changed in three visible ways. First, investors became more opinionated. They no longer just want ‘equity exposure’. They want to express views on sectors, cycles, interest rates and volatility. Second, volatility stopped being occasional. It became structural. Long-only strategies began struggling in sideways or falling markets. Third, sophisticated strategies such as long-short, arbitrage, and sector rotation were already being used. Just not in a transparent, retail-visible structure. Until now, if you wanted such strategies, you had two options. Either run your own derivative book (often disastrously), or cross that ₹50 lakh or ₹1 crore threshold into PMS or AIF territory. SIF exists because the middle investors had nowhere sensible to go.

SIFs vs mutual funds

A SIF is regulated under mutual fund regulations, but with carefully loosened joints. It allows strategies such as long-short, sector rotation with bullish and bearish views or debt strategies that actively position for interest rate changes. Crucially, SIF can take unhedged short positions up to 25 per cent, something ordinary mutual funds are not allowed to do. This flexibility comes at a price: a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh, calculated at the PAN level across strategies within one AMC.

Another crucial part of the SIF framework is branding separation. Asset Management Companies are required to create distinct SIF identities, separate logos and even separate websites. For the first five years, they may say “brought to you by” their mutual fund brand — but no more than that. The message is ‘don’t sell sophistication using familiarity’. The regulators have learnt from global markets that complex products wrapped in retail branding often led to mis-selling.

Who it is not meant for

This is the uncomfortable part that deserves to be clearly established. SIFs are not for first-time investors or investors who need to park emergency money. Investors who need daily liquidity or who judge performance every quarter should also excuse themselves. These products are cyclical by design. They can underperform for long periods of time before their thesis plays out. In fact good strategies can look bad before they look right. Sebi acknowledges this by mandating scenario analysis, derivative disclosures and a separate risk band structure for SIFs, something beyond the standard mutual fund riskometer.

The AIF parallel

For ultra-high-net-worth investors, this conversation is not new. Alternative Investment Funds have existed for years — structured, illiquid, bespoke and clearly positioned as high-risk, high-conviction products. SIFs borrow the philosophy behind AIF, but adapt it for a regulated, transparent, mutual fund-like structure. Think of SIF as regulated sophistication, not mass-market innovation.

Distributor certification

Perhaps the most under-discussed part of the SIF framework lies in distribution. Sebi has mandated that distributors offering SIFs must clear an additional derivative-focused certification. This is not a mere compliance checkbox. The regulator is signalling something important. If a product requires explanation, the seller must prove competence. This is a clear attempt to create a differentiated distributor ecosystem — where not everyone sells everything. The Association of Mutual Funds in India has been tasked with operational guidelines to ensure that SIFs are not mis-sold as “better mutual funds”.

The taxation angle

Despite their sophisticated strategies, SIFs are taxed exactly like mutual funds, not like PMS or AIFs. Equity-oriented SIFs enjoy long-term capital gains tax at 12.5 per cent after one year, while short-term gains are taxed at applicable rates. Debt-oriented strategies follow slab-based taxation for short-term holdings and long-term treatment after two years. There is no pass-through complexity, no fund-level taxation, no surprise reporting obligations. In other words, while the investment strategies are like alternative assets, the tax experience remains comfortably familiar.

Early data tells a quiet story

As of December 2025, the SIF universe is still small – just a handful of strategies, modest folio counts, and assets under ₹5000 crore. Sebi is clearly in no hurry to scale this category. It is watching behaviour before celebrating the numbers. In a market obsessed with AUM rankings, this is a refreshing pause.

The bottomline

SIFs are not designed to make investing easier. They are designed to make it more honest. They recognise that some investors want precision, not comfort; some strategies need time and patience, not applause, and some products should never be sold to everyone. SIF sits quietly between mutual funds and AIF — not shouting for attention, not promising miracles. They are sharp tools. And as always in markets, the real risk is not the instrument — it is the hand that holds it.

The author is the director – research & development of Investaffairs Futuristic Pvt Ltd.