Vikram Misri launches India-US trade portal, eyes $500 billion target

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday launched the India-US Trade Facilitation Portal as both countries aim for the USD 500 billion bilateral trade target.

Misri, on a three-day visit to the US, inaugurated the portal at a virtual event attended by India’s ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, along with officials and trade representatives from both nations.

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“It will serve as a bridge ensuring continuity and ensuring that existing supply chains are reinforced, and at the same time will enable new commercial linkages to emerge and grow,” Misri said.

In a video message, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal urged exporters and businesses in India and the US to make greater use of the portal to boost bilateral trade.

He added that bilateral trade is moving toward the USD 500 billion mark, an ambitious target set by both sides. Goyal said that the portal is a "runway" to the US for domestic services exporters.

It will also provide opportunities across businesses, from a farmer in Punjab to a jeweller in Surat and a software expert in Bengaluru to pharma firms in Telangana.

Misri began his US visit on Wednesday to meet senior officials to review bilateral trade and defence relations and discuss global developments, including the crisis in West Asia. The visit comes as both countries work to stabilise ties after a period of strain.

Relations faced a downturn after Washington imposed tariffs on India and President Donald Trump made controversial claims about his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes last May.

In February, the US and India reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

Misri noted the work of India’s Consulate General in New York in putting together the portal along with stakeholders, export promotion councils, industrial bodies, and government departments from India and the US.

“In just the last year for instance, our bilateral trade reached a record USD 241 billion, making it the fourth consecutive year that the United States has been India's largest bilateral trading partner,” he said.

He added that while several B2B platforms already exist, a dedicated India-US platform unlocks the full potential of the bilateral partnership.

“This is especially timely as we re-engage on the shared bilateral ambition towards Mission 500, doubling our bilateral trade to 500 billion dollars by 2030,” Misri said.

He described the portal as reflecting a broader shift in approach: governments are stepping into the role of matchmakers, connecting buyers and sellers, reducing friction wherever it appears, and fostering trust.