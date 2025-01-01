Viacom18 Media becomes direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries

Viacom18 Media, a leading media and entertainment company, has become a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries following the conversion of over 24.61 crore compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) into an equivalent number of equity shares.

Earlier, Viacom18Media was a material subsidiary of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

On December 30, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led RIL converted 24,61,33,682 CCPS into the equivalent of a share, following approval granted by the shareholders of Network18.

"Consequently, Viacom18 has become a subsidiary of the company effective December 30, 2024, and has ceased to be a subsidiary of Network18. The company received intimation of allotment of equity shares from Viacom18 on December 30, 2024," said RIL in a regulatory filing.

Earlier, RIL was holding a 70.49 per cent stake in Viacom18 Media on a fully diluted basis.

"This comprised 5,57,27,821 equity shares and 24,61,33,682 CCPS. Viacom18 was a material subsidiary of Network18 Media & Investments Limited ('Network18')," it said.

Following this conversion, Network18 ceases to exercise control over Viacom18, said RIL.

"Post this conversion, the company holds 83.88 per cent of the total equity share capital of Viacom18 and continues to hold 70.49 per cent on a fully diluted basis," RIL said.

In March 2024, RIL had acquired Paramount Global’s 13.01 per cent stake in Viacom18 for Rs 4,286 crore. After this, RIL's holding in Viacom18 had increased to 70.49 per cent.

On November 14, 2024, RIL completed the merger of its media empire with the India business of the global media house Walt Disney to form a joint venture having a valuation of over Rs 70,000 crore.

The venture was formed after merging the media and JioCinema businesses of Viacom18 into Star India. It has allotted shares to Viacom18 and RIL as consideration for the assets and cash, respectively.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.