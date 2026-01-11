US signals readiness to let India resume Venezuelan oil imports under strict oversight

The White House has indicated it is prepared to allow India to buy Venezuelan oil under a new US-controlled framework, raising the prospect of a partial reopening of trade frozen for years by American sanctions.

Asked whether Washington was ready to let India resume purchases of Venezuelan crude, given its growing energy needs, a senior Trump administration official replied in the affirmative. “Yes,” the official told IANS, while stressing that operational details were still being finalised.

The official pointed to remarks by US energy secretary Christopher Wright, who said Washington would be open to selling Venezuelan oil to “almost all countries.”

In an interview with Fox Business, Wright said Venezuelan oil was being allowed to flow again, but only under a tightly controlled structure. “So that oil, we’re allowing it to flow. Again, it’s marketed by the United States government. The money’s gonna flow into accounts,” he said.