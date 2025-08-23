MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
US-India trade deal talks still on, 'red lines' to be defended: Jaishankar

Indian goods face additional US tariffs of up to 50%, among the highest imposed by Washington, due to its increased purchases of Russian oil

Reuters Published 23.08.25, 01:29 PM
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar File picture


India's foreign minister said on Saturday that trade negotiations with U.S. are still going on but there are lines that New Delhi needs to defend.

Indian goods face additional U.S. tariffs of up to 50%, among the highest imposed by Washington, due to its increased purchases of Russian oil. A 25% tariff has already come into effect, while the remaining 25% is set to be enforced from August 27.

"We have some redlines in the negotiations, to be maintained and defended," Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at an event in New Delhi, singling out the interests of the country's farmers and small producers

