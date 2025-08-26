US draft notice confirms additional 25% tariff on Indian goods from August 27

The United States has issued a draft notice detailing plans to implement the additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian products, as previously announced by President Donald Trump, that will come into effect from August 27.

The Department of Homeland Security, in the draft order published on Monday, said the increased levies would hit Indian products that are “entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 am eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025”.

On August 7, Trump announced doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent for India's purchase of Russian crude oil, but gave a 21-day window to negotiate an agreement.

This was on top of the 25 per cent tariff announced in late July that came into effect from August 7.

“Products of India, except those set forth in section 3 of Executive Order 14329, that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025, will be subject to the additional ad valorem rate of duty,” the order read.

However, Indian products will be exempt from the new 50 per cent tariff if they were “already loaded on a ship and in transit to the US before 12:01 am (EDT) on August 27, 2025, provided they are cleared for use in the country or taken out of a warehouse for consumption before 12:01 am (EDT) on September 17, 2025, and the importer certifies this to US Customs by declaring the special code HTSUS 9903.01.85”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that he "can't compromise" on the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, and small-scale industries, cautioning that "pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it."

His remarks came just two days before the 50 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods take effect.

Without naming any country, Modi said global politics is now largely driven by economic interests where "everyone is concerned about just themselves," even as he urged for swadeshi and invoked Mahatma Gandhi.

"In such a scenario, I want to tell small entrepreneurs, farmers and cattle-rearers that for Modi, your interest is paramount. My government will never compromise on your interests. No matter how much pressure comes, we will bear it. But, your interests will never be harmed," the Prime Minister affirmed.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier this month said President Trump imposed sanctions on India to bring an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has accused India of “profiteering” by reselling Russian oil.

India has called the tariffs imposed by the US “unjustified and unreasonable”.

New Delhi said that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.