Uber rides to now pay back with Flipkart SuperCoins on every trip

E-commerce giant Flipkart and ride-hailing service Uber have announced a partnership to bring Flipkart’s ‘SuperCoins’ rewards programme to Uber’s mobility services. As part of this collaboration, users who link their Flipkart and Uber accounts will earn SuperCoins worth 4 per cent of their fare on every eligible ride.

Flipkart, which has a registered user base of over 500 million, currently offers more than 150 million products across over 80 categories.

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Uber, which entered the Indian market in 2013, currently operates in more than 125 cities across the country.

The rewards are capped at 150 coins per trip, though there is no limit on total cumulative earnings.

SuperCoins earned by users through their Uber rides will be credited directly to their Flipkart account and can be redeemed across the Flipkart ecosystem, including Flipkart Minutes, Cleartrip, and other partner offerings.

"SuperCoins is evolving into a broader rewards layer across everyday use cases. Mobility is a natural extension, and this partnership with Uber allows us to integrate more seamlessly into how customers transact daily. Over time, we will continue expanding SuperCoins across categories to drive deeper engagement across the ecosystem," Gaurav Arora, Vice President, Payments and SuperCoins at Flipkart, said in a statement.

To encourage early adoption, Flipkart and Uber have rolled out limited-time offers. New Uber users, as well as those who haven’t used the app in the past 84 days, can earn 150 bonus SuperCoins by completing their first ride within 28 days of linking their accounts.

In addition, users who connect their accounts between April 15 and April 30, 2026, and take a ride within 28 days will qualify for an extra 50 SuperCoins as a bonus.