Three corridors but no Bengal package, focus on connectivity to help state's existing industries

The Union budget, tabled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, lacked a Bengal-exclusive package, but gifted three infrastructure projects focused on three zones of the poll-bound state aimed at improving connectivity and boosting Bengal’s industries, including textiles and tourism.

In addition, the state is set to benefit from multiple national-level schemes in the long run.

The Telegraph decodes the Bengal highlights in the budget.

Dankuni-Surat freight corridor: Multiple sources said the freight corridor connecting Dankuni in south Bengal with Surat in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, is the most significant among the three major projects announced for poll-bound Bengal.

The scheme is expected to operationalise 20 new National Highways over the next five years.

The dedicated East–West freight corridor connecting Surat and Dankuni will support trade between Gujarat’s textile hub and eastern India, particularly Bengal.

Following the political turmoil in Bangladesh, India has been focusing on the growth of its textile industry, and several areas in south Bengal — including weaving hubs in Hooghly, Nadia, and East Burdwan — are expected to benefit. Many small-scale textile industries have also emerged in Calcutta and adjoining districts like Howrah.

Connecting the two ends of the country through a dedicated freight corridor will significantly help Bengal’s weavers and entrepreneurs from other production sectors. The freight corridor is also expected to reduce logistical and transportation costs. A BJP source said ahead of the Assembly elections that the project would help the party appeal to voters in south Bengal.

Durgapur connect with East Coast Industrial Corridor:

With its legacy as an industrial hub, Durgapur has been selected as a part of the East Coast Industrial Corridor, with a well-connected industrial node planned in the city in central Bengal. Durgapur will have direct connectivity with Visakhapatnam. A source said that following the initiative of former chief minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, Durgapur developed into a major industrial city in the 1950s. Economist and BJP MLA from Balurghat, Ashok Lahiri, stressed the importance of this corridor, noting that Durgapur has strong railway and road connectivity. He also pointed out that the town’s proximity to two rivers supports industrial growth.

“Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy had chosen the area for industrial development. Making Durgapur a key node would be a tribute to his vision. Durgapur is very important because of its strategic location for industries,” Lahiri said.

High-speed rail corridor between Siliguri and Varanasi: The proposed high-speed rail corridor connecting Siliguri in north Bengal with Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, is expected to improve connectivity between north and eastern India.

Sources said that although the project will take time to materialise, it will eventually boost tourism between north India and north Bengal. In the long run, improved connectivity is also expected to enhance tourism in Darjeeling and the Dooars, along with destinations in the Northeast.

Other announcements to benefit Bengal: Apart from these three major projects, Bengal will benefit from several schemes announced by Sitharaman.

She announced the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj scheme, which focuses on the handloom and handicrafts sectors. A state like Bengal, which has multiple weaving hubs across districts, is expected to benefit significantly from this scheme.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya said: “The government has taken multiple measures to boost the handloom and textile industries, especially after similar industries in Bangladesh faced difficulties due to political turmoil. These initiatives will benefit the people of Bengal.”

The three Metro railway lines — Green, Purple, and Orange — will also receive over ₹2,000 crore in the budget for extension and infrastructure development.

Additionally, the Centre has proposed supporting states in setting up university townships near major industrial and logistics corridors, which could bode well for Durgapur in the long run.

Sitharaman also announced plans to set up girls’ hostels in every district, which will also benefit Bengal.

Under the Purvodaya scheme to boost development in eastern India, five tourism destinations will be developed across participating states (Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh), and the government will introduce 4,000 e-buses. Bengal is expected to benefit from these initiatives as well.