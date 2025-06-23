MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Technical snag found in Indore-Bhubaneswar IndiGo plane; flight delayed by one hour

Another airport official said IndiGo's Indore-Bhubaneswar flight was scheduled to take off at 9 am on Monday but could depart at 10.16 am after the necessary repairs

PTI Published 23.06.25, 03:53 PM
Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

A "minor technical snag" was detected in an IndiGo flight from Indore to Bhubaneswar carrying 140 persons, due to which it took off about an hour late from its scheduled time on Monday, the airport officials here said.

Pilots of the IndiGo flight number '6E 6332' noticed a technical snag when the plane was heading towards the runway for take-off, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport director Vipin Kant Seth told PTI.

The plane was brought back to the apron. After engineers rectified the "minor technical snag", the flight left for its destination, he said.

"Passengers were not de-boarded during the repair work," Seth said, without giving specific details of the technical glitch.

Another airport official said IndiGo's Indore-Bhubaneswar flight was scheduled to take off at 9 am on Monday but could depart at 10.16 am after the necessary repairs.

There were 140 persons on board the plane, the official said.

The apron is part of an airport where the aircraft are parked, refuelled, maintained and passengers are boarded or de-boarded.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

