SpiceJet unveils fleet expansion plan, inducts two Boeing 737s and Airbus A340

Domestic carrier SpiceJet on Friday said it has received and added three new aircraft, an Airbus A340 wide-body and two Boeing 737s, to its operational fleet.

SpiceJet said the expansion of its fleet will cater to the surging demand for air travel this holiday season.

A total of 20 aircraft will be joining the airline's operational fleet between October and November, and will be operated under a damp lease model, it noted.

The airline, however, did not specify the leasing duration.

These new planes will join operations between October 10 and 11, it said, adding that the airline will also unground four planes by mid-December, further boosting capacity.

Ajay Singh-promoted airline, on three occasions earlier, announced signing aircraft leasing deals, each time for 10 aircraft. But it has added only one till September 30 this year.

The airline now has 21 operational aircraft in its fleet as of October 10, compared to 18 at the end of September 30 last year, according to aircraft fleet tracking website Planesspotter.com.

"This is just the beginning of a large-scale expansion that will redefine SpiceJet's operations this winter. With every new induction, we are strengthening our operational capabilities, opening new routes," said Singh, who is the chairman and Managing Director of the carrier.

"Our fleet expansion reflects the robust travel demand we are witnessing and our readiness to meet it with confidence."

