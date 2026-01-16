Sony Pictures Networks India announces leadership rejig, job cuts on the cards

Sony Pictures Networks India on Friday announced a leadership rejig under its new operating model to become a content-driven, platform-agnostic multi-lingual entertainment firm.

A company insider also said there will be changes in teams and roles that might see certain positions being eliminated.

Under the realignment, Nachiket Pantvaidya will lead Sony Entertainment Television (SET), Sony Marathi, and Movie Production, while Ajay Bhalwankar will lead Sony SAB, movies cluster, FTA, and infotainment channels, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) said in a statement.

Besides, Rajaraman Sundaram will lead the company's regional expansion in the south and Ambesh Tiwari will lead Sony AATH, alongside the kids business, it added.

SPNI MD & CEO Gaurav Banerjee said, "As we look ahead to our next phase of growth, we have reviewed our operating model and organisational structure to ensure they best support our goals. We are redefining our content strategy from a largely linear-first to a linear and digital approach that delivers seamless consumer experience across platforms." He further said, "By empowering our teams with greater ownership and driving deeper collaboration, we will improve focus, agility, and execution across the organisation, while strengthening our customer-centric approach across brand and content." The company did not comment on reports of job cuts due to the organisational restructure.

Company insiders, however, said plans for downsizing are on, although it has not started yet but the number of job cuts could reach up to 120.

As per an internal note to employees by Banerjee, seen by PTI, the specifics of the organisational shift would be finalised in the coming weeks after working with the leaders.

He noted that some teams and roles could shift or expand in scope and focus, and "some positions may be eliminated" as the company aligns its operating model with its renewed vision to become a content-first, platform-agnostic, multi-lingual entertainment company.

As part of the restructuring, SPNI said to execute a unified monetisation approach across linear and digital, it will consolidate key revenue streams across ad sales and distribution, sports and international business and it will be headed by Rajesh Kaul as Chief Revenue Officer.

The company also said it will appoint a new head for its digital business and in the interim, Gaurav Banerjee will provide direct oversight of the digital vertical.

Other leadership realignments include elevation of Akshay Agrawal as Head, 'Linear Ad Sales, Makarand Palekar as Head, Linear Distribution, the company said.

Ranjana Mangla, who currently heads digital ad sales, will additionally handle the company's YouTube growth strategy and Manish Aggarwal will lead Sony LIV's B2B and syndication business.

They will report to Kaul, it said, adding that the administration and facilities will be aligned to human resources, headed by Manu Wadhwa, CHRO.

