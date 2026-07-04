MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 04 July 2026

SIFs get off to a strong start with Rs 13,500 crore AUM; Sebi flags FOMO-driven investing trends

Addressing Assocham’s 17th Mutual Fund Summit on Friday, Sebi whole-time member Amarjeet Singh said the category’s fast growth, garnering over 56,000 investor folios as of May 31, 2026, reflects encouraging early adoption

Our Bureau Published 04.07.26, 10:31 AM
Amarjeet Singh

Amarjeet Singh File image

Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs), the new investment vehicle introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to bridge the gap between traditional mutual funds and Portfolio Management Services (PMS), have witnessed a strong start, with assets under management (AUM) crossing 13,500 crore within months of the framework’s rollout.

Addressing Assocham’s 17th Mutual Fund Summit on Friday, Sebi whole-time member Amarjeet Singh said the category’s fast growth, garnering over 56,000 investor folios as of May 31, 2026, reflects encouraging early adoption. SIFs require a minimum investment of 10 lakh and permit fund managers to deploy advanced investment strategies, including derivatives, hedging and long-short positions, aimed at sophisticated investors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the 21 investment strategies launched so far, the Hybrid Long-Short strategy has attracted the largest share of investor money, indicating growing appetite for differentiated products within a regulated investment framework.

To strengthen the distribution ecosystem, Sebi and the National Institute of Securities Markets are jointly developing a combined mutual fund-SIF distributor certification examination. The single certification will equip distributors with the knowledge to market both mutual fund and SIF products.

Singh also cautioned investors against chasing fashionable investment themes or social media-driven returns. Investment decisions, he said, should be guided by financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon rather than fear of missing out. Goal-based life-cycle funds can help investors maintain appropriate asset allocation, he added.

RELATED TOPICS

Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Sebi) Portfolio Management Services
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

After Ayodhya, Badrinath Dham faces donation theft allegations; probe ordered

If the allegations are proven true during the investigation, no guilty party will be spared, and strict action will be taken, BKTC president Hemant Dwivedi said
Sukanta Majumdar, Union MoS for education, and Swapan Dasgupta, Bengal’s finance minister, at the education summit on Friday. (PTI picture)
Quote left Quote right

A great metropolis (Calcutta) became an elevated old-age home. It tells you something was wrong

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT