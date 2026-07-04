Port deal hits choppy waters as Congress splits over Adani stake sale, Tharoor cites rules

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal has said the Adani group could not transfer a 49 per cent stake in the company operating the Vizhinjam International Seaport to Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company “by keeping the Kerala government in the dark”.

“Kerala is not like BJP-ruled states where the Adani Group acts as a superpower,” he added.

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The controversy has exposed differences within the Congress leadership in Kerala. While Venugopal has called for the state to adopt a tougher stand against Adani Ports, the faction led by chief minister V.D. Satheesan says it has already taken a firm position on the issue.

Meanwhile, senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday recalled that the Vizhinjam project had failed to attract bidders on several occasions under both the UPA and NDA governments because of concerns over the possible involvement of Chinese companies.

He said any transfer of shares between Adani Ports’ Vizhinjam project and MSC would require the concurrence of both the Kerala and central governments.

“Only after both the central and state governments grant their respective clearances can such a sale or transfer of shares be approved,” Tharoor said.