MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 14 January 2026

Markets extend losses for 2nd day amid global tensions; Sensex drops 245 points, Nifty slips below 25,700

Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro were among the biggest laggards

PTI Published 14.01.26, 03:39 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Wednesday, extending their previous day's losses, due to weakness in IT, consumption, and select banking blue-chip stocks amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Besides, persistent foreign fund outflows and fresh tariff-related uncertainties also unnerved investors, traders said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 244.98 points, or 0.29 per cent, to settle at 83,382.71. During the day, it fell 442.49 points or 0.52 per cent to 83,185.20.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 66.70 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 25,665.60.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro were among the biggest laggards.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, NTPC, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,499.81 crore on Tuesday, and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 1,181.78 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended lower.

Markets in Europe were quoting higher. US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.99 per cent to USD 64.82 per barrel.

On Tuesday, the Sensex dropped 250.48 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 83,627.69. The Nifty edged lower by 57.95 points or 0.22 per cent to 25,732.30.

RELATED TOPICS

Stock Market Sensex Nifty
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India visa denied weeks before T20 World Cup opener, says Pakistan-born USA bowler Ali Khan

Khan may not be the only player affected. Reports indicate that other USA players of Pakistani origin, including wicketkeeper-batter Shayan Jahangir and bowlers Ehsan Adil and Mohammad Mohsin, are also dealing with administrative hurdles related to travel clearances
Dayanidhi Maran
Quote left Quote right

In TN we tell women to study. But in North India, they say girls should be in the kitchen, bear children

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT