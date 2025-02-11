MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 11 February 2025

Sensex drops 201 points to 77,110 in early trade; Nifty declines 79 points to 23,302

Power Grid, Zomato, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were the biggest laggards

PTI Published 11.02.25, 10:36 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and fresh US tariffs that ignited trade war fears.

Declining for the fifth day running, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 201.06 points to 77,110.74 in initial trade. The NSE Nifty declined 79.55 points to 23,302.05.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Power Grid, Zomato, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were the biggest laggards.

Infosys, HCL Tech, Maruti and ITC were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,463.72 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower while Seoul traded higher.

US markets ended in the positive territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.26 per cent to USD 76.07 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark dropped 548.39 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at a week's low of 77,311.80 on Monday. The Nifty declined 178.35 points or 0.76 per cent to 23,381.60.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Stock Market Sensex Nifty
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Cong: Why Manipur Guv not summoning Assembly for constitutionally mandated session

Article 174 (1) of the Constitution of India stipulates there cannot be more than a six month gap between the last sitting of an assembly session and the first sitting of the next assembly session
Shashi Tharoor
Quote left Quote right

Once they have left your soil, they don't need to be handcuffed; treat them with respect

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT