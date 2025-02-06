MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 February 2025

Sensex declines 213 points to settle at 78,058; Nifty closes down 92 points at 23,603

Bharti Airtel, Titan, NTPC, State Bank of India, ITC, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors were the major laggards

PTI Published 06.02.25, 03:45 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slid for the second consecutive day on Thursday amid caution ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision and fresh foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 213.12 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 78,058.16. During the day, it tumbled 427.29 points or 0.54 per cent to 77,843.99.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NSE Nifty declined 92.95 points or 0.39 per cent to 23,603.35 with 30 of its constituents closing lower.

Among Sensex scrips, Bharti Airtel, Titan, NTPC, State Bank of India, ITC, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors were the major laggards.

Adani Ports, Infosys, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers on Wednesday offloading equities worth Rs 1,682.83 crore, according to exchange data.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday started deliberations on the monetary policy and the decision will be announced on Friday.

Also Read

"The benchmark indices experienced a moderate decline as investors awaited the RBI's decision on a potential rate cut amidst the ongoing trade war. The broader market remained cautious and in a consolidation phase despite the government's focus on boosting consumption to cushion lower growth," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory. European markets were trading with gains. US markets ended higher on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose by 0.60 per cent to USD 75.06 a barrel.

The BSE barometer gauge declined 312.53 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 78,271.28 on Wednesday. The Nifty dropped 42.95 points or 0.18 per cent to 23,696.30.

RELATED TOPICS

Stock Market Sensex Nifty
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal received investment proposals worth over Rs 4.40 lakh crore during BGBS: CM

Addressing the concluding session of the Bengal Global Business Summit, the CM said that 212 memoranda of understanding and letters of intent were signed across various sectors, highlighting the state's potential as an investment destination
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

We are engaging with US administration so that deportees are not mistreated. No change in procedures

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT