Sensex declines 166 points to settle at 80,543; Nifty dips 75 points to 24,574

Benchmark BSE Sensex reversed its early gains to close lower by 160 points on Wednesday due to selling in IT and healthcare shares amid the RBI policy decision to keep the key interest rates unchanged.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 166.26 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 80,543.99 with 18 of its constituents ending lower and 12 with gains. During the day, it declined 261.43 points or 0.32 per cent to hit a low of 80,448.82.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 75.35 points or 0.31 per cent to close at 24,574.20. In the intraday session, the index decreased 110.35 points or 0.44 per cent to hit a low of 24,539.20.

Among the Sensex firms, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, ITC and L&T were the major laggards.

Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, BEL, Adani Ports, State Bank of India, Trent, HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

"Despite renewed trade tensions—stemming from the U.S.—the domestic market remained resilient, holding firm near the key support level of 24,500. The pharma sector underperformed, emerging as a notable casualty of the tariff warnings," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its policy interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, as policymakers weighed the risks posed by US President Donald Trump's trade policies and the uncertainties surrounding the potential for higher tariffs.

The RBI also retained the GDP growth projection for the current fiscal year at 6.5 per cent while lowering the inflation forecast to 3.1 per cent from 3.7 per cent.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed in the positive territory, while South Korea's Kospi settled on a flat note.

The European markets are trading in the green territory. The US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.61 per cent to USD 68.73 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 22.48 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors purchased equities worth Rs 3,840.39 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Sensex fell by 308.47 points to close at 80,710.25 and Nifty dipped 73.20 points to 24,649.55 on Tuesday.