Markets extend winning run to 4th day on fresh foreign fund inflows; Sensex gains 300 points

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty advanced for the fourth straight session on Friday, supported by buying in blue-chips ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid fresh foreign fund inflows.

A strengthening rupee against the US dollar and softening crude oil prices in international markets also boosted investor confidence, according to traders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BSE Sensex climbed 303.03 points or 0.36 per cent to reclaim the 84,000 level and settle at 84,058.90. During the day, it jumped 333.48 points or 0.39 per cent to 84,089.35.

On the similar lines, the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 88.80 points or 0.35 per cent to 25,637.80.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Bharat Electronics and Sun Pharma were among the major gainers.

In contrast, Trent, Eternal, Axis Bank and Titan were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 12,594.38 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

"Key catalysts like the ceasefire in the Middle East and optimism on easing trade tensions ahead of the deadline have cleared the clouds in the minds of investors. After consecutive days of selling, FIIs have turned into net buyers in the domestic market, contributing to improved market stability in the near term.

"Moreover, benign oil prices and a strengthening rupee influenced investors to focus on domestic growth themes," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled higher, while South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended lower.

European markets were trading in the green in afternoon trade.

US markets ended in positive territory on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an RBI report has suggested that all banks should bring down their lending rates for speedy transmission of the policy rate, which was lowered by 50 basis points earlier this month.

An article published in the Reserve Bank's June Bulletin stressed that the financial conditions remained conducive to facilitating an efficient transmission of rate cuts.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.72 per cent to USD 68.20 a barrel.

On Thursday, the Sensex had jumped 1,000.36 points, or 1.21 per cent, to settle at 83,755.87. The Nifty rallied 304.25 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 25,549.