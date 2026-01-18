SBI, Infosys and ICICI power Rs 75,855-crore jump in market valuation despite flat benchmarks

The combined market valuation of three of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 75,855.43 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with State Bank of India and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers, in an otherwise sluggish trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex dipped 5.89 points, while the NSE Nifty rose 11.05 points.

ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Infosys were the gainers, while Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Larsen & Toubro faced a combined erosion of Rs 75,549.89 crore from their valuation.

The combined erosion of these seven firms was slightly less than the total market-cap addition of Rs 75,855.43 crore recorded by ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Infosys.

SBI’s market valuation jumped Rs 39,045.51 crore to Rs 9,62,107.27 crore, becoming the biggest gainer.

The market capitalisation of Infosys surged Rs 31,014.59 crore to Rs 7,01,889.59 crore. ICICI Bank added Rs 5,795.33 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 10,09,470.28 crore.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries saw its market cap fall Rs 23,952.48 crore to Rs 19,72,493.21 crore. Larsen & Toubro’s valuation dropped Rs 23,501.8 crore to Rs 5,30,410.23 crore.

HDFC Bank’s market cap eroded by Rs 11,615.35 crore to Rs 14,32,534.91 crore, while Bharti Airtel fell Rs 6,443.38 crore to Rs 11,49,544.43 crore. Bajaj Finance declined Rs 6,253.59 crore to Rs 5,91,447.16 crore, and Hindustan Unilever dropped Rs 3,312.93 crore to Rs 5,54,421.30 crore.

TCS’s valuation fell by Rs 470.36 crore to Rs 11,60,212.12 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Larsen & Toubro.