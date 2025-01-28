Rupee falls 25 paise to close at 86.56 against US dollar

The rupee depreciated 25 paise to close at 86.56 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as global risk sentiments were dampened amid tariff threats by the US President Donald Trump.

Forex traders said the rupee continued to face pressure due to sustained foreign fund outflows and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market amid unabated dollar demand from oil importers and weak risk appetite.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 86.53, and during the day touched a high of 86.50 and a low of 86.57 against the American currency.

The local unit settled for the day at 86.56 (provisional), registering a fall of 25 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at 86.31 against the US dollar.

"The Indian rupee declined as global risk sentiments were dampened amid tariff threats by the US President Donald Trump. This impacted the Chinese Yuan, which also led to strengthening of the US dollar," said Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Choudhary further said a surge in US treasury yields and FII outflows also pressurised the rupee. However, a decline in crude oil prices cushioned the downside.

"We expect the rupee to trade with negative bias on a strong US dollar and persistent foreign fund outflows. Importer demand for dollars and uncertainty over tariffs by the US administration may further weigh on the rupee," Choudhary said.

The United States will impose tariffs on the countries that "harm" America, President Trump has said, as he named China, India and Brazil as high-tariff countries.

"We're going to put tariffs on outside countries and outside people that really mean harm to us. Well, they mean us harm, but they basically want to make their country good," Trump told House of Republicans at a Florida retreat on Monday, the first after he became the president for the second term last week.

However, overall weakness in crude oil prices and central bank intervention may support the rupee. Investors may remain cautious ahead of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting outcome this week.

The Reserve Bank of India's announcement of the open market operations (OMO) may also support the rupee at lower levels.

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it will purchase government securities worth Rs 60,000 crore in three tranches and announced several other steps to inject liquidity into the banking system.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.52 per cent higher at 107.89.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.52 per cent to USD 77.48 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 535.24 points, or 0.71 per cent, up at 75,901.41 points, while the Nifty rose 128.10 points, or 0.56 per cent, to close at 22,957.25 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,015.46 crore in the capital markets on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.