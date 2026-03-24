RBI injects Rs 55,837 crore to banking system via three-day variable rate repo auction

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday injected Rs 55,837 crore transient liquidity into the banking system through three-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction.

The RBI injected the funds at cut-off and weighted average rates of 5.26 per cent, the central bank said in a release.

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The liquidity injected was much lower than the notified amount of Rs 1 lakh crore, despite the sharp drop in surplus liquidity in the banking system due to advance tax payments.

Currently, liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of about Rs 26,196.36 crore as on March 23.

In the last few days, the central bank infused transient liquidity of Rs 2,08,208 crore into the banking system through VRR auctions of various tenures.

Prior to this, the RBI infused Rs 3.50 lakh crore of durable liquidity into the banking system through open market purchase (OMO) of government securities since January 2026.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.