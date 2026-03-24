QatarEnergy declares force majeure on long-term LNG supply contracts

QatarEnergy has declared force majeure on parts of its long-term LNG supply contracts after disruptions hit production and shipments.

The decision affects buyers in Italy, Belgium, South Korea and China, and comes as tensions escalate in the Middle East following US-Israel strikes on Iran.

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Force majeure allows companies to pause contractual obligations when events beyond control interfere with operations. The clause has also been invoked by petroleum firms in Kuwait and Bahrain as supply pressures mount across the region.

Energy markets have been on edge since February 28, when the conflict widened with strikes on Iranian targets. Since then, missile and drone attacks have hit oil and gas facilities across the Middle East, drawing global concern.

Iran’s reported actions have also affected the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for global oil and LNG shipments. The disruption of this route has raised concerns over supply flows and price volatility.

QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi last week said an attack on the Ras Laffan gas facility caused major damage to infrastructure, reported Al Jazeera.

Two of Qatar’s 14 LNG trains, the equipment used to liquefy natural gas, and one of its two gas-to-liquids facilities were damaged in Iranian attacks, he said.

He added that the impact has led to “about 17 percent of the country’s LNG export capacity” being wiped out, resulting in an estimated $20 billion in lost annual revenue and affecting supply to Europe and Asia.