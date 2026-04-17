Renault shifts into top gear, targets 5% India market share by 2030

Signalling a renewed push in India, French car maker Renault unveiled an aggressive product and market expansion strategy on Thursday, aimed at significantly increasing its presence in the domestic market over the next five years.

Renault has set a target to capture around 5 per cent share of India’s passenger vehicle market by 2030, up from less than 1 per cent in FY26, as part of its broader global growth roadmap. The company plans to expand its domestic portfolio to seven models by the end of the decade, including offerings across hybrid and electric segments.

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Renault Group CEO Francois Provost, while unveiling the company’s “futuREady” strategy, said India will play a central role in Renault’s global expansion plans, which include launching 36 models worldwide by 2030 — 22 for Europe and 14 for international markets.

“In India, we have set a great ambition — to make it one of Renault’s top three markets globally. My strategic objective is to reach a 5 per cent market share. To achieve this, we are entering our largest product renewal cycle in India. We will introduce new labels, taking our portfolio to seven models by 2030, including full hybrids and full electric cars,” Provost said at the end of a week-long visit to the country.

The company also plans to roll out new technologies anchored in two key platforms — a group entry platform that will be fully managed from India for global markets, and a modular platform in which India will play a core role, supported by deep localisation of up to 90 per cent.

Provost told The Telegraph that Renault’s growth in India will be broad-based, spanning segments such as CNG as well as hybrids. “I am not here to beat the top players in the market. They are very strong competitors and I do not want to underestimate them. But we can grow at our own pace with a dedicated team in India,” he said.

According to industry body SIAM, Renault India’s domestic sales rose 11 per cent to 42,019 units in FY26 from 37,900 units in FY25. Exports also increased to 15,696 units in FY26 from 13,322 units a year earlier.

In August 2025, Renault announced the acquisition of Nissan’s stake in their joint manufacturing facility in Chennai, a move aimed at accelerating its India growth plans. “One year ago, when we decided to take full control of the Chennai plant, it reflected the confidence we have in our Indian ecosystem,” Provost said.

Looking ahead, the company has set an ambitious export target as well, aiming to generate more than €2 billion annually from India by 2030.

Stephane Deblaise, CEO of Renault Group India, said the planned seven-model portfolio will span compact cars to larger SUVs, with a full spectrum of electrified powertrains ranging from strong hybrids to fully electric vehicles.