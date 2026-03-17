Renault relaunches Duster in India, targets market share recovery with new SUV push

French carmaker Renault on Tuesday reintroduced the Duster brand in India with the launch of an all-new mid-sized SUV, as it looks to boost volumes and regain lost market share in the passenger vehicle segment.

With Duster, the company now has four products in its portfolio, alongside Kwid, Triber and Kiger.

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"Overall, we want to come back as soon as possible to where we were (in terms of market share and volumes), not such a long time ago," Renault India Vice President (Sales & Marketing) Francisco Hidalgo told reporters here.

Positioned in one of the most competitive segments, the new Duster will rival models such as Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Tata Sierra.

The automaker had touched a peak market share of around 4 per cent in 2016. It had discontinued Duster production at its Sriperumbudur plant in 2022, a decade after rolling out the first unit in July 2012.

"Duster is just the first product of a big lineup. We have a clear destination point. I don't really care if it takes two more months, more or less, to get there. What is important is the trend and the direction. And we are very clear about that," Hidalgo stated.

On supply chain concerns amid the West Asia crisis, Hidalgo said the company has not faced any disruptions so far due to over 90 per cent localisation.

After meeting domestic demand, Renault plans to export the new Duster to international markets as well.

The model has been launched at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), with dispatches already underway across the country. It is available with both six-speed automatic and manual transmission options.

The company is also planning to roll out a strong hybrid variant during the festive season this year. The version will combine a 1.8-litre engine with a 1.4 kWh battery, enabling up to 80 per cent EV driving in city conditions.

Hidalgo stated that in major metro markets, nearly 40 per cent of customers opted for the hybrid during pre-bookings.

He added that the planned hybrid capacity for 2026 is already fully allocated, with bookings set to reopen ahead of deliveries around Diwali.