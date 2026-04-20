Rajasthan's Mangala oilfield boosts output by 2000 barrels per day amid global uncertainties

Amid global uncertainties over the supply of crude and other fuels, Rajasthan's Mangala oilfield has logged an increase in production by around 2,000 barrels per day, aided by the use of advanced exploration technologies.

The country's largest onshore oilfield, discovered in 2004, started production in 2009 with its current daily output being estimated at 80,000 barrels.

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Cairn Oil and Gas, the operator of the Mangala block, said the production increased after its subsurface and geoscience teams adopted advanced engineering solutions to unlock unexplored resources.

"As part of the redevelopment strategy, techniques such as sidetracking - where existing wells are reoriented to access previously untapped reserves - have been deployed, which reduces both costs and surface impact," a company official said.

The company also implemented enhanced oil recovery (EOR) methods, including polymer injection and alkaline-surfactant-polymer (ASP) flooding, to improve recovery rates and sustain long-term production.

The official further said that the company is working on redevelopment and enhanced recovery strategies, with a long-term target of scaling production.

According to the official, one of the redeveloped wells alone started yielding nearly 2,000 barrels per day in the initial phase, indicating the success of the approach.

Experts said such incremental gains from mature onshore fields could provide a practical short-term cushion for India by supporting domestic output, reducing import dependence and containing costs.

Production at the Mangala oilfield saw a steady rise in the initial years, followed by a gradual decline, typical of mature onshore oil fields.

Since 2009, more than 500 million barrels of crude oil have been extracted from the field. The output remained robust at around 200,000 barrels per day until 2014.

The output started to decline from 2015, reaching the levels of 170,000 to 130,000 barrels per day. The downward trend continued from 2021 to 2025, with daily output falling further between 100,000 and 80,000 barrels.

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