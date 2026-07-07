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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 07 July 2026

Rain deficit takes toll as kharif sowing slides 21% amid delayed monsoon

As per the data, paddy acreage is down by 13 per cent to 60.24 lakh hectares till July 6 in the ongoing kharif season compared with 69.3 lakh hectares last year

PTI Published 07.07.26, 10:19 AM
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Total sowing of kharif crops declined to 350.85 lakh hectares, a 21 per cent decrease from 442.8 lakh hectares last year, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday, citing low rainfall amid delayed progress of the southwest monsoon.

As per the data, paddy acreage is down by 13 per cent to 60.24 lakh hectares till July 6 in the ongoing kharif season compared with 69.3 lakh hectares last year.

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The pulses sowing has also declined to 37.15 lakh hectares from 47.49 lakh hectares last year, the data showed.

The area under coverage for Shri Anna cumulative coarse cereals fell to 60.12 lakh hectares from 71.86 lakh hectares.

Sowing area under oilseeds declined sharply to 66.31 lakh hectares from 109.27 lakh hectares last year, the data showed.

Cotton sowing also dropped to 63.18 lakh hectares from 82 lakh hectares last year.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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