Pernod, Brown-Forman confirm merger talks, but family control hurdles, growth concerns persist

A prospective tie-up between France's Pernod Ricard and Jack Daniel's maker Brown-Forman would test whether the powerful families behind the two drinks groups can unite to scale up in a slowing global spirits market.

Shares in Pernod Ricard, the world's No.2 spirits maker, rose 3% on Friday after slumping to a 2009 low the day before when it confirmed merger talks with U.S. rival Brown-Forman. The companies gave no financial details and said there was no certainty that a transaction would result.

ADVERTISEMENT

Industry analysts said a combination would make strategic sense in a sector hit by weakening demand and trade tensions, and would create a stronger challenger to global leader Diageo.

Merging Brown-Forman's American whiskey and tequila with Pernod's global distribution and broader portfolio - currently light in both categories - could deliver annual cost savings of as much as $450 million, according to Jefferies.

It would also give the combined group more clout in the critical U.S. market. But some analysts warned a deal could be hard to achieve given the significant control held by the Ricard and Brown families, Brown-Forman's historic resistance to major transactions, and the likelihood that Pernod would have to pay up to buy its smaller rival.

"As a family-controlled business, touting the competitive advantages of being such, Brown-Forman has been a difficult/unlikely target," Roth analyst Bill Kirk said in a note, adding that a significant premium would likely be required.

The Brown family holds more than 67.5% of Brown-Forman's Class A voting shares, according to Barclays. Jefferies put the Ricard family's voting interest in Pernod at 21%. Reuters was not able to immediately confirm these figures.

J.P. Morgan analysts said it was unclear whether Pernod could realistically pursue such a large deal given its already stretched balance sheet, though they saw strategic merit in cost synergies and wider use of each company's distribution networks.

Still, analysts said, a deal would not automatically fix the sector's most pressing issue: top-line growth. As of Thursday's close, Brown-Forman had a market capitalisation of almost $12 billion, while Pernod's stood at around 15 billion euros ($17 billion).